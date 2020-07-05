Video: Arsenal ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores brilliant solo goal for loan club Roma

In the 59th minute of tonight’s big Serie A clash between Roma and Napoli, the Giallorossi had a dangerous counter-attacking opportunity after clearing the ball from their own box.

Edin Dzeko, perhaps one of he most underrated strikers in the world, kept control under pressure before switching the play to Mkhitaryan on the other flank.

The versatile attacker, who is currently on loan from Arsenal, picked up the ball before the halfway line and surged forward.

Mkhitaryan carried on pushing forward before creating some space on the edge of the box before drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely finish.

Take a look at the Armenian star’s fine effort below:

Mkhitaryan with a fantastic equaliser! ? The Roma man picked the ball up in his own half, used Kluivert's run to move into the space, and then smashed one home from distance ? pic.twitter.com/MWhZIrcIA7 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 5, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and and beIN Sports.

Mkhitaryan has really rejuvenated himself with Paulo Fonseca’s side after a difficult spell in the Premier League with both Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 31-year-old has now scored seven goals and chipped in with three assists in just 17 Serie A appearances, despite having to deal with some injury troubles in the early stages of the season.