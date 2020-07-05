Video: Che Adams’ insane long-range lob over Ederson to stun Man City and hand Southampton lead

In the 15th minute of Southampton’s Premier League clash with Manchester City, Che Adams stunned Pep Guardiola’s side with a spectacular lob to give the Saints the lead.
Stuart Armstrong pressed Oleksandr Zinchenko and forced the ball to spill forward in Adams’ path, the 23-year-old produced a moment of magic as he lobbed Ederson with a first-time strike from 40 yards.
Adams’ looping effort certainly punished ball-playing Ederson, who was well off his line.
Take a look at the youngster’s fine strike below:
Imagine this is your first Prem goal. Take a bow Che Adams pic.twitter.com/AAoknEsm6t
— FUT 94 (@FUT_1994) July 5, 2020
Che Adams ? Mo Salah
Putting it over Ederson from 40 yards out pic.twitter.com/ByWgP6EqOc
— Sonny (@lfcsonny) July 5, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.
The former Sheffield United and Birmingham star will really be hoping to kick on after this fine strike following a difficult debut season with the Saints.