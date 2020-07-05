Menu

Video: Curtis Jones bags first Premier League goal with brilliant half-volley for Liverpool vs Villa

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
In the 88th minute of Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa, the Reds buried the Midlands outfit’s hopes of getting back into the game thanks to a fine goal from academy graduate Curtis Jones.

Jones brilliant sparked the attacking opportunity with a run from the halfway line, the ace showed his tenacity by continuing to charge forward after playing the ball into one of his teammates.

The 19-year-old hit the back of the net with a superb half-volley after Mohamed Salah headed the ball down after a dangerous cross from Andy Robertson.

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock for the Reds about twenty minutes before with a tidy finish after a well-worked team move.

Take a look at the academy graduate’s lovely finish below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.

This was Jones’ ninth first-team appearance for the Reds this season, the ace will be hoping that his impressive displays will earn him a bigger role next season as the side bid to defend their title.

