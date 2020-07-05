In the 88th minute of Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa, the Reds buried the Midlands outfit’s hopes of getting back into the game thanks to a fine goal from academy graduate Curtis Jones.

Jones brilliant sparked the attacking opportunity with a run from the halfway line, the ace showed his tenacity by continuing to charge forward after playing the ball into one of his teammates.

The 19-year-old hit the back of the net with a superb half-volley after Mohamed Salah headed the ball down after a dangerous cross from Andy Robertson.

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock for the Reds about twenty minutes before with a tidy finish after a well-worked team move.

Take a look at the academy graduate’s lovely finish below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.

This was Jones’ ninth first-team appearance for the Reds this season, the ace will be hoping that his impressive displays will earn him a bigger role next season as the side bid to defend their title.