Video: Expert Lionel Messi dazzles Villarreal before lovely assist to Luis Suarez to restore Barcelona lead

In the 19th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga encounter with Villarreal, Quique Setien’s side restored their lead after some inspired work by Lionel Messi.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner expertly held off a challenge to control the ball after Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s goal kick before effortlessly flicking the ball over a Villarreal player.

Messi charged forward and held off pressure from two players before slipping the ball into Luis Suarez’s path, the talisman curled the ball into the top corner with a superb first-time finish.

Barcelona took the lead less than three minutes in after Pau Torres’ own-goal denied Antoine Griezmann the chance to score a superb back-heel flick.

Take a look at Suarez’s spectacular finish below:

What a goal from Barcelona! ? Messi plucks the ball out of the air from the goal kick, sets off on a mazy run, and then Suarez bends one into the far corner ? 2-1 inside 20 minutes in a thriller! ? pic.twitter.com/U2UYeTpk9o — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 5, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

Barcelona have looked much more fluid in the final third so far tonight after a couple of lacklustre performances.