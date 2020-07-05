Video: Game-winner Sergio Ramos avoids punishment for dangerous incidents in Real Madrid vs Bilbao

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has caused a stir after he escaped punishment for a couple of acts of dangerous play in today’s La Liga encounter with Athletic Bilbao.

The first controversial incident was on Dani Garcia, Ramos appeared to recklessly charge into the midfielder when getting back into the position, leaving the Bilbao man to clutch his head and fall to the floor.

Ramos’ second apparent moment of madness came just two minutes after the centre-back scored what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot.

The Los Blancos legend seemed to stamp on Raul Garcia as a cross was coming into the box, it will be hard to prove any malicious intent as Ramos wasn’t looking at the former Atletico man.

Ramos scores a Penalty, when he should've been sent off for this pic.twitter.com/n44UA6MSBp — Ryan (@MessiCFi) July 5, 2020

Pictures from La Liga and beIN Sports.

Ramos did get a yellow card during stoppage time, with the aggressive skipper booked for dissent.

Zinedine Zidane’s side now hold a 7-point lead over rivals Barcelona, however the Blaugrana will have the chance to cut this by three with Quique Setien’s side in action tonight.