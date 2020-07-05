Video: Gerard Pique’s hilarious reaction to Messi’s goal being disallowed by VAR

Lionel Messi had the ball in the back of the net in the 68th minute of Barcelona’s clash with Villarreal tonight, unfortunately the superstar’s effort was chalked off by VAR.

It was deemed that Arturo Vidal was offside in the build-up to the well-worked team goal, VAR’s controversial decision sparked a hilarious reaction from Gerard Pique.

The defender couldn’t help but laugh on this action, before savagely making a gesture which appears to hint typing on a keyboard, the star clearly doesn’t like the use of the technology.

Take a look at the stalwart’s reaction:

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores brilliant solo goal for loan club Roma New contract agreed: Manchester United star seals two-year extension Video: Griezmann scores beautiful lob after Messi’s perfect back-heel assist for Barcelona vs Villarreal

The centre-back’s reaction says it all about VAR.