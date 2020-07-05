Video: Griezmann denied insane back-heel flick goal after own-goal hands Barcelona lead

It’s taken Barcelona less than just three minutes to take the lead against Villarreal, the Blaugrana had a brilliant attacking opportunity after Sergi Roberto charged forward after a clever one-two.

Roberto shifted the ball into the path of marauding full-back Jordi Alba and the Spaniard skipped into the box before drilling a low cross into the area.

Antoine Griezmann looked set to hit the back of the net with a tidy back-heel flick attempt, but the ball ended up going through the Frenchman’s legs and into the net after an attempted block by Pau Torres.

Take a look at Barcelona’s early opener below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Quique Setien will be loving that his side have taken an early lead after some shaky performances coming into tonight’s clash.