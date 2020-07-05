Video: Griezmann scores beautiful lob after Messi’s perfect back-heel assist for Barcelona vs Villarreal

In the 43rd minute of Barcelona’s encounter against Villarreal, the Blaugrana punished their opponents for losing the ball on the halfway line with a devastating attacking move.

Luis Suarez shifted the ball into Lionel Messi’s path and the all-time great played a clever one-two with Antoine Griezmann.

Messi surged into the box before showing his unbelievable ability by rolling the ball back into Griezmann’s path with a perfect back-heel and the ace sealed a fine move with a sumptuous lob.

Griezmann’s chip hit the underside of the crossbar before going into the back of the net.

Take a look at the sensational strike below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Griezmann finally got an eye-catching goal after being denied the chance to hit the back of the net with a back-heel flick by an own-goal.

Messi also showed how he’s just as dangerous when creating with another lovely assist to Suarez earlier in the game.

This has undoubtedly been Barcelona’s best attacking display since La Liga restarted last month.