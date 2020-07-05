Video: ‘No shame’ – These fans react to Mo Salah’s ‘dive’ for Liverpool vs Aston Villa

In the 73rd minute of Liverpool’s Premier League encounter against relegation candidates Aston Villa, superstar Mohamed Salah sent some fans into a frenzy with an alleged ‘dive’ in the box.

The Reds talisman had the ball in the box and just as he knocked it past Tyrone Mings, the Egyptian was tangled between the England international and centre-back partner Kortney Hause.

Whether intentional or not we have to be objective and state that Hause’s arm went across Salah’s which led to the forward crashing down to the floor.

The Liverpool star appeared to protest the decision but the referee deemed that there wasn’t enough contact to warrant a penalty, just because this wasn’t a foul does that automatically mean Salah dived?

Take a look at the incident that’s incensed some football fans the most below:

While I don’t really rate Tyrone Mings I do give him credit for yelling at Salah to get up. ?pic.twitter.com/g69ZGOFeON — mbp (@Philatty) July 5, 2020

Here’s some reaction from some viewers of the game to Salah’s apparent theatrics:

Another dive from Salah there. No shame — Christian (@Christianjw92) July 5, 2020

Horrible dive from Salah that — Connor Mason (@ConnorLMason) July 5, 2020

Another dive by salah ? — Grant Kelly (@gakelly12) July 5, 2020

How did the ref not stop play and book Salah for a blatant dive in the box? Poor poor decision — TheBossPlaya (@paakwesi18) July 5, 2020

Salah needs booking for that dive — COYS (@GenericSpur) July 5, 2020

Salah needs booking for that dive — COYS (@GenericSpur) July 5, 2020

How many times can Salah dive without receiving a yellow card? — Osh (@TooMuchFPL) July 5, 2020

I love Salah to bits but oh my god does he dive ?? — Dylan (@James99Dylan) July 5, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Pundit thinks Lionel Messi could join this Premier League next summer on this shock condition Video: Curtis Jones bags first Premier League goal with brilliant half-volley for Liverpool vs Villa Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool into lead vs Aston Villa after wonderful team move

Are some supporters perhaps blowing this incident out of proportion as there was minimal contact with Salah or is this a blatant dive by the superstar in a bid to win a penalty that should be punished?