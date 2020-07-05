Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool into lead vs Aston Villa after wonderful team move

In the 70th minute of Liverpool’s encounter against relegation candidates Aston Villa, the Reds finally broke the deadlock in a dull game thanks to a well-worked team move.

Trent Alexander-Arnold showed his brilliant vision after picking out Naby Keita in the box, the central midfielder then threaded the ball into Sadio Mane and he burst in front of his man before tucking the ball into the back of the net from close-range.

This has dealt a massive blow to Villa’s survival hopes, the Midlands outfit looked as though they’d snatch at least a share of the spoils before this.

Take a look at the Senegalese star breaking the deadlock below:

Liverpool finally make the breakthrough against Aston Villa! Naby Keita's inch-perfect pass finds Sadio Mane who crashes a shot in off the underside of the bar! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/nnDtOfz6T2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 5, 2020

This is Mane’s 16th Premier League goal of the season, the wide man has a knack for popping up with goals when the team otherwise look lacklustre.