Video: Wonderkid Ansu Fati scores for Barcelona vs Villarreal after superbly timed run

In the 86th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga encounter with Villarreal, wonderkid Ansu Fati sealed an impressive victory by making it 4-1.

Jordi Alba played Fati through with a wonderful pass over the top of Villarreal’s defence, the 17-year-old burst forward and latched onto the ball before facing up his man.

Fati cut inside before firing a low shot towards goal, the talent’s strike appeared to take a slight deflection before hitting the back of the net.

Barcelona perhaps should’ve already been 4-1 up at this point as Lionel Messi saw a goal disallowed 15 minutes earlier, prompting this amazing reaction from Gerard Pique.

Take a look at the Spain Under-21s ace’s fine effort below:

FATI MAKES IT FOUR! Barcelona have surely secured the 3 points now. pic.twitter.com/7vGOB0Fu9i — Take Ballon D’or 2023 (@TechnicalTake26) July 5, 2020

The youngster clearly has great chemistry with his senior teammates, Fati made it clear that he wanted a ball in behind and he made the most of this opportunity with a brilliantly timed run.

Quique Setien’s side have been back to their usual free-flowing attacking this evening, have the Catalan outfit’s come to the late into the title race though?