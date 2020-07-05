Timo Werner made ‘the best decision’ in joining Chelsea according to former Blues player Michael Ballack.

Werner reportedly rejected a move to join Liverpool to sign for Chelsea as per several reports and the forward is now due to join Chelsea shortly.

The 24-year-old German forward has scored 34 goals and made 10 assists in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season and he will now make the move to Stamford Bridge by linking up with Frank Lampard’s squad this month.

Now, according to former Chelsea player Michael Ballack, Werner made the right call in signing for Chelsea.

Speaking about Werner’s move to Chelsea as opposed to Liverpool, Ballack told i News:

“If Liverpool was really an option for him, he made the best decision for him, and only he can make that decision,

“You have to value certain things, like how much playing time you will get and how important a role in the squad you will have. Liverpool have won the Champions League and Premier League.

“How could Timo expect to come into that front three and start every week in place of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane?

“Chelsea are building a young team, a new team, with a young coach. It is a great project to be part of, given how young Timo is.

“To be the main striker, at a huge club like Chelsea, is the best place for him. He can have a much bigger impact than he could at Liverpool,” he added.

It’s certain that Werner brings in a lot of goals with his natural goal-scoring prowess and ability and the German forward will certainly boost Frank Lampard’s squad going into next season.

It now remains to be seen as to whether Werner can replicate his impressive stats at Leipzig for Chelsea and help the Blues in mounting a serious title challenge next season.

Liverpool may well regret missing out on Werner, but Ballack is right to suggest that from the player’s point of view it might not have been the best move.

The Germany international would have been a great option for the Reds to have, but he surely wouldn’t have played as often as he would have liked, which will surely not be the case at Chelsea.