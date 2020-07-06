Liverpool’s rumoured interest in signing Thiago Alcantara may not be as strong as strong as some recent transfer rumours have suggested.

Alcantara’s Bayern Munich future is in some doubt this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, with recent speculation over where he could go next.

Liverpool’s name has come up a lot, while Christian Falk of Sport Bild has also suggested Manchester United could be in the running for the Spain international as well…

Alcantara is undoubtedly a top talent who could be a useful signing for most big clubs after his successful career at the Allianz Arena.

Still, an update from James Pearce of The Athletic suggests that Liverpool’s interest might not be as strong as has been suggested…

Pearce gives three reasons for this – the player’s age, injury record and LFC’s strength in depth with their current midfield options.

United, however, would surely view this as a worthwhile buy as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with an upgrade on a number of his players in that area of the pitch.

Shocking Man City stat shows they’re worse than Arsenal in this surprise area! Click here to read more.

Paul Pogba has had an inconsistent career at Old Trafford, while there are also question-marks over the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, even if they have improved recently.

It’s not often players of Alcantara’s quality are available, and this seems like a real opportunity for United or Liverpool, should Jurgen Klopp have a change in heart and perhaps decide he’d be an upgrade on under-performers like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.