Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to transfer gossip surrounding one of his key players in the form of Lucas Digne.

The Italian tactician is clearly not prepared to let left-back Digne go this summer, despite a recent report from ESPN claiming that Chelsea were interested in the Frenchman.

The Blues could do with a top signing at left-back this summer, and Digne’s fine performances during his time at Goodison Park show that he could be an upgrade on unconvincing duo Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Still, Everton won’t want to sell their big names after making so much recent progress, with Digne likely to be a key part of Ancelotti’s rebuilding job at the club.

Responding to speculation over Digne, Ancelotti was quoted by talkSPORT as saying: “At this moment, there are a lot of rumours.

Shocking Man City stat shows they’re worse than Arsenal in this surprise area! Click here to read more.

“Lucas Digne is an important player for us, so there is no way that he or anyone else can leave.”

Chelsea fans will have to hope that they can come up with an offer to persuade Everton to change their minds on the 26-year-old, or otherwise find another quality left-back who is available this summer.