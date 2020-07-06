Arsenal have reportedly been in touch with the entourage of Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin over a potential transfer.

The talented 23-year-old has impressed in his time at St James’ Park and it could be that this will now earn him a bigger move in the near future.

According to Le 10 Sport, Arsenal and Napoli are among the clubs to have registered an interest in Saint-Maximin, and it will be interesting to see if this soon turns into anything more concrete.

The report claims that neither club has contacted Newcastle about the player yet, but that his entourage have been ‘solicited’.

Arsenal could do with strengthening in attack this summer, with Nicolas Pepe not having the most convincing first season at the Emirates Stadium after his big move from Lille last summer.

Saint-Maximin has shown he can do it at Premier League level so could be an ideal upgrade in that department, while manager Mikel Arteta may also view him as an upgrade on the likes of Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal clearly need a busy transfer window if they are to reshape this squad and put in a better challenge for a top four place next season.