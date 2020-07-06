Once the 2019/20 Premier League season reaches its conclusion, Mikel Arteta is likely to be scouring the transfer market in order to find the players he believes will make his Arsenal team a force once more.

One of the players that the Gunners have been linked with is Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin, per the Daily Star, but it appears that there’s only one way that the north Londoners will be able to acquire the player’s services.

If the proposed takeover of the club fails, and the longer the Premier League take to rubber-stamp the deal, the more that looks likely, then the player could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

Should the new owners finally conclude things successfully, however, then the Daily Star suggest that Saint-Maximin and a number of his colleagues are likely to be offered new deals, as the Magpies go looking for immediate success.

For everyone’s benefit, the quicker that it’s known whether the takeover will happen or not, the better.