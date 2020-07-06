Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped a possible hint over signing a new contract with the Gunners.

Watch below as the Gabon international is asked by a fan to blink if he’s going to sign a new deal during an Instagram Live session…

Aubameyang responds by very deliberately blinking in a jokey way, so it’s hard to know how serious he’s being or if he’s just teasing.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been a big hit in his time at the Emirates Stadium and his departure would hit the club hard after a difficult season.

Still, there may be some hope over keeping Aubameyang as ESPN have reported on his contract demands, which, although big, at least show some willingness to consider staying in north London.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has also recently sounded a little more hopeful about keeping the 31-year-old.

Speaking last week, he told BBC Sport: “Hopefully he will be here for a long time. Every time I speak with him he is really happy where he is, he is very settled and his family are happy.”

