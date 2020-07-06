Chelsea are reportedly ready to outbid Real Madrid and Barcelona for the transfer of Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Blues have had a superb start to the summer by agreeing deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and it seems they have even more plans to keep on strengthening their squad.

According to Don Balon, Chelsea are leading the chase to sign Torres, and are ready to make the best offer for the 23-year-old centre-back.

This is not the first time the west London giants have been linked with Torres, with the Daily Mail recently claiming they were among his suitors, and that he could leave Villarreal for his £45million release clause.

The Spain international could be a useful addition for Chelsea, who have had an inconsistent season that sees them with only a narrow lead over Manchester United in fourth place.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have not always been that reliable at the back for Frank Lampard’s side, and Torres could well be an upgrade.

If Chelsea can add this strong defensive addition alongside Werner and Ziyech to boost their attack, Lampard could have a much stronger squad to possibly challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Don Balon also claim Real Madrid and Barcelona are admirers of Torres, which makes sense after his fine form in La Liga.

Real need a long-term successor for club captain Sergio Ramos, while Gerard Pique is also getting a little over the hill at Barca.