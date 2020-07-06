Chelsea are reportedly leading the chase for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

The Germany international is clearly in-demand this summer as Liverpool and Manchester City are also mentioned as being among his admirers, but with Chelsea at the front of the queue at the moment, according to DW.

The report explains, however, that Bayern Munich may be out of the running due to Havertz’s €100million price tag.

It’s clear that Havertz is a special talent who could shine at a top Premier League club, and Chelsea would do well to win the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who left Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid last summer while the club were under a transfer ban.

Still, Liverpool might also benefit from a signing of this type as they arguably lack depth behind their first choice front three.

If Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continue to play as often as they have done in recent years, the injuries are bound to start piling up, and Jurgen Klopp would badly miss any one of those if they were out for a long period.

Havertz looks an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play, but he could also make sense as a signing for Man City this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side have not been as much of a force this season, and perhaps need a shake-up after selling Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, while David Silva is also leaving at the end of his contract.

This surely leaves room for Havertz, who looks like a player who’d shine in Guardiola’s system.

If Chelsea can land this top talent ahead of their rivals, it could really make a statement ahead of next year’s title race, with the Blues already showing they mean business with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.