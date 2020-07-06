Pundit Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is filling the gap left by Eden Hazard.

The American winger has performed superbly for the Blues since the restart of the Premier League and has scored two goals in the first two games since the restart including a brilliant solo effort against Manchester City.

Pulisic also won Chelsea a penalty against Watford which Willian converted to give the Stamford Bridge outfit a comfortable two-goal lead in their last Premier League game.

The American’s dribbling ability and quick change of pace has helped Chelsea in the attacking department since the restart which is an area they have lacked in since Eden Hazard’s departure from Stamford Bridge

Now, Redknapp has suggested that Pulisic is filling the gap left by Hazard with his latest comments about Watford’s Etienne Capoue being ‘petrified’ of the youngster.

Speaking about Pulisic in his column in the Daily Mail, Redknapp said:

“There was a reason [Watford’s] Etienne Capoue sprinted 20 yards to confront Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge.

“He was petrified of what Pulisic would do with the ball in the box, and he wound up giving away a clumsy penalty. That’s the threat the American is carrying right now.

“This was a signing that Frank Lampard inherited when he became Chelsea boss in the summer, with the club having lost Eden Hazard.

“Now Pulisic is looking like he could be Lampard’s most important player,” he added.

It’s certain that the American can go on to emulate Eden Hazard given that he is only 21 years old at the moment and he will surely look to build on his recent performances for the Blues going forward.