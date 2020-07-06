Chelsea are reportedly ready to offload as many as six players this summer to help them afford a transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

The Blues could do with making some changes to their squad this summer as they’re only narrowly ahead of rivals Manchester United in the race for fourth, with Frank Lampard likely to want to invest in improving this inconsistent side.

Chelsea were under a transfer ban when Lampard took over, and the club have shown their ambition already this year with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

And now, according to the Express, the west London giants could clear out some of their deadwood to help them keep on spending on Leverkusen’s exciting youngster Havertz.

The report claims Michy Batshuayi, Emerson Palmieri, Danny Drinkwater, Marcos Alonso, Kenedy and Tiemoue Bakayoko could all be let go by CFC in order to raise funds.

Shocking Man City stat shows they’re worse than Arsenal in this surprise area! Click here to read more.

This could be a smart move as Havertz is unlikely to come cheap, with football.london recently suggesting his asking price could be around £70million.

That would surely be a worthwhile investment as the Germany international looks to have a very bright future, and Chelsea would do well to get rid of so many unwanted players if that can help them make this deal happen.

Drinkwater, Kenedy and Bakayoko have mostly been loaned out by Chelsea after their lack of impact, while Batshuayi has only really been a bench-warmer this season, while Alonso and Emerson simply haven’t looked good enough after both getting chances at left-back.