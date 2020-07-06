Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has spoken out on benching Blues star midfielder Jorginho ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Jorginho has been recently linked with a move to Italy, with Juventus seemingly keen on signing the midfielder from Chelsea this summer, according to a report in Calciomercato.

The report suggests that Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is keen on reuniting with the midfielder who played under him at Napoli and Chelsea.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has now spoken out about benching Jorginho for some recent matches, which has caused a stir among some of the club’s fans on Twitter.

Speaking at his press conference, as quoted by Simon Johnson in the tweet below, Lampard said that the Italian midfielder has been thoroughly professional about being benched and is training well despite not featuring for the Blues since the restart of the Premier League after the coronavirus suspension.

Lampard says Jorginho has been very professional since being left out. Is always training well. In terms of being selected to play for #CFC against #CPFC just said ‘we’ll see’. Wouldn’t explain in detail why he’s left him out. Just said ‘my choices’. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) July 6, 2020

Lampard further added that he would look into probably fielding Jorginho against Palace by saying ‘We’ll see’ and about benching the Italian said it was his ‘choice’ and nothing more.

Clearly, Lampard wasn’t in the mood to give too much away about the Jorginho situation, but it seems telling that he simply insists it’s his choice to leave him out, rather than a fitness issue, which could mean there’s something to the Juventus speculation.