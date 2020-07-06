When David Moyes took over at West Ham for a second time, he famously told reporters that he was a winner.

“That’s what I do, I win.” David Moyes held his first press conference since being named as West Ham’s new manager. #bbcfootball #WHU pic.twitter.com/faEZQMsQkP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 30, 2019

With the Hammers in real danger of falling through the relegation trap door if they don’t pick up points over the next few games, the evidence suggests otherwise.

Furthermore, there’s one particular stat that will make grim reading for both Moyes and West Ham supporters.

According to The Sun, after the east Londoners’ 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Sunday, it meant that they had surrendered an incredible 24 points from winning positions this season.

It’s the worst in the Premier League, and to put things into sharper focus, had they won all of the games in which they had led, they would be alongside Man United in challenging for Europe.

Instead of that, they are fighting for their Premier League lives, and for a club with such an expensively assembled squad, you have to fear for them longer-term if they’re ultimately not good enough to stay in the top flight.