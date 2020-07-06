Double boost for Arsenal as key Leicester City duo doubtful ahead of encounter

Arsenal have been handed a significant boost ahead of their clash with Leicester City on Tuesday night, as Brendan Rodgers will likely be without two pivotal figures.

The Gunners have been in fine form over the past fortnight or so as they’ve secured four consecutive wins across all competitions as they continue to battle for European qualification this season.

They’ll hope to continue that run of results against the Foxes in midweek, and they’ll be buoyed by the latest injury news coming from the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are in a scrap of their own as they look to hold on to third place and Champions League qualification, but Rodgers has conceded that he’ll likely have an injury headache on his hands as both Ben Chilwell and James Maddison are doubts to feature against Mikel Arteta’s side.

“We’ve got doubts over James Maddison and Ben Chilwell,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “They’re the two that could struggle but we’ll see how they are today. We just have to wait and see. There are big doubts over both.

“Ben’s is his plantar fascia, the bottom of his foot, which is giving him pain. We’ll just have to assess that and see what the specialists say on it.

“You can play through it but of course there are times you get a real bad pain in it, so it’s just trying to manage that.

“They’ll both be big doubts for the game but we’ll give them maybe a chance.”

It’s added in the report above that Maddison is struggling with a hip injury which forced him to miss the win over Crystal Palace at the weekend, and he’ll be a big absence if he doesn’t recover in time given he’s bagged nine goals and three assists in 38 appearances so far this season.

As for Chilwell, he’s made 33 appearances this year to date having established himself as a key figure in the side, and so not being able to call either of them up would be a significant setback for Rodgers and Leicester, but a timely boost for Arsenal who are desperate to keep their winning run going.