Video: Griezmann wonder-goal for Barcelona vs Villarreal is near-identical to classic Messi strike

Antoine Griezmann scored a delightful goal for Barcelona last night, and in fact it was almost identical to one scored by Lionel Messi not so long ago.

In March last year, Messi scored one of his most memorable goals with a delicate chip from the edge of the box against Real Betis – a strike that was special even by his extremely high standards.

Watch the video above as Messi’s goal and Griezmann’s from last night are played alongside each other – the similarity really is striking.

Griezmann has not had the best debut season for Barca, but this superb effort will hopefully help endear him to the club’s fans.

“He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there” – PL star’s MAJOR transfer confirmed! Click here to find out more.