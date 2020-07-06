Man United & Chelsea contribute towards Pep Guardiola picking up unwanted new record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has just lost three consecutive away league games for the first time in his managerial career.

The Spanish tactician saw his side make a statement with a 4-0 thrashing of new Premier League champions Liverpool last week, but the inconsistency that has plagued them all season was back on show again with a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Sunday.

According to Opta in the tweet below, this means Guardiola has now lost three consecutive league matches on the road for the first time, which, in fairness, shows what a remarkable run he’s been on with City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich…

3 – Pep Guardiola has lost three consecutive away league games for the first time in his managerial career. Uncharted. #SOUMCI pic.twitter.com/d8yV6DpnTX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 5, 2020

City also lost 2-1 away at Chelsea recently in the game that confirmed Liverpool would be taking their Premier League crown.

Before that, they were also beaten 2-0 by rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford before the season was suspended for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City fans will hope Guardiola’s side can recover from this, but it is damning that they’ve now lost nine league games this season – more than Man Utd, Arsenal and Wolves.

Red Devils fans will be pleased that their side could contribute to hurting their rivals this way, while Chelsea can also take plenty of satisfaction from their win as it perhaps shows they could be more serious title contenders alongside City next season.

