It would appear that Matteo Guendouzi might have played his last game for Arsenal.

Since his infamous clash with Brighton’s Neal Maupay earlier in the series of post-lockdown fixtures, he hasn’t featured for the north Londoners’ first-team, and news that he’s also been banished from training surely spells curtains for the Frenchman.

According to The Athletic, and cited by the Daily Mirror, the 21-year-old has been forced to train alone since the incident and subsequent disciplinary meeting.

It’s understood that the Gunners now want to move the player on, and are looking at swap deals or straight sale to get him out of the club as quickly as possible.

In taking such a hardline stance, Mikel Arteta has shown that he’s not a manager to be messed with, and such strong management will surely hold him in good stead moving forward.

Guendouzi, meanwhile, needs to take a long, hard look at himself, and try and rid himself of the ‘bad boy’ attitude that could end up harming his career.