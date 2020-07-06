Jose Mourinho swipes back at Arsenal after social media post mocking Tottenham

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has hit out at Arsenal after the Gunners’ social media handle made a post with the caption: “It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane” in a seemingly direct reference to Spurs’ loss to Sheffield United recently, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Tottenham lost to their game against Sheffield United 3-1 on Thursday which ended the club’s hopes of Champions League qualification.

Now Spurs manager Mourinho has hit out at Arsenal for their social media antics ahead of Tottenham’s game against Everton in the Premier League.

Speaking about Arsenal, in a fresh dig aimed at the club, as cited in the Mirror, Mourinho said:

“You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble.

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others.

“They don’t have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

“To be the champion of north London means nothing for me because I think you have to be much bigger than that and have much more ambitions than that,” he added.

It seems that Mourinho was not impressed by Arsenal’s antics on social media, with both clubs currently outside the top four in the Premier League.

Arsenal have won their last four games in all competitions while Tottenham have won just one of their last six Premier League games. However, the Gunners are still in seventh place in the Premier League table on 49 points, just four points ahead of Spurs who are in tenth place and both clubs are likely to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League as things stand.