Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly’s asking price is set to fall because of the impact of the coronavirus on the transfer market, according to a report in the Independent.

Koulibaly, who is also rumoured to be a target for Manchester City is in high demand across Europe this summer with Napoli willing to reduce his asking price as things stand, according to the Independent.

The report explains that Koulibaly’s price tag is to drop to around £70m from a previously much higher £100m, which might have been a tad expensive even for a club of Man Utd’s size.

The Senegal international has shone in Serie A, showing himself to be one of Europe’s most solid central defenders, and he’s surely now earned himself a move to a bigger club.

The Red Devils could do with adding Koulibaly to the list of defenders in their squad, with the 29-year-old centre-back offering vast experience and assured quality.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer splashed out on Harry Maguire last summer, the England international could do with a more reliable partner next to him after some unconvincing form from the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.