Liverpool legend Emile Heskey has suggested that in-form Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not even playing in his natural position, despite the quality he’s shown in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Alexander-Arnold has become a hugely important part of how Klopp’s team plays, with the England international a superb attacking outlet from the right flank as he uses his great pace, energy and quality of delivery to get forward and create goals and scoring chances.

Still, Heskey believes he’s shown the range of passing that suggests he would actually be more at home in a midfield role.

“If you were to ask him, he would be more than happy to play in midfield because that is, I would say, his natural position,” Heskey told Sky Sports.

“He gets more space in the wide areas and then you see the passing range that he has. But that passing range has obviously been built up over the years playing in central midfield.

“His decision-making probably comes from having less time when he was in central midfield. He’s had to be aware of what’s going on around him.”

It remains to be seen if Alexander-Arnold will end up moving into a new position at any point, but there seems little need to try it after his superb impact from right-back.

Klopp is also not exactly short of options in the middle of the park as he has quality in the form of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and others.

