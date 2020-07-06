Liverpool legend Michael Owen has explained why he thinks his old club decided against signing Timo Werner ahead of Chelsea this summer.

The RB Leipzig striker has agreed a deal to move to Stamford Bridge next season, having really caught the eye with some exciting displays in the Bundesliga.

Owen has now discussed Liverpool’s strong links with Werner, but suggested that the club recently tying down Divock Origi to a new contract prevented them from spending big on a new signing up front.

The Reds also brought in Takumi Minamino in January, and though the Japan international is yet to feature regularly in Jurgen Klopp’s side, Owen suggested that might also have impacted the club’s decision.

Discussing the saga on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro, Owen said: “Will Origi and Takumi Minamino be there next season? Yes they will.

“Origi’s just signed a new contract and Minamino’s only just signed. They are there and they’re fixed but that doesn’t mean you can’t question whether they should be.

“Origi signing a new long-term deal was almost Liverpool…they were loyal to him weren’t they?

“He’d done what he’d done [in the Champions League] and all of a sudden they they thought he’s done that so you have to give them a new contract.

“That’s now prevented them from going and spending big money on a back-up striker.

“Timo Werner was obviously a player that Liverpool were linked to and he’s eventually gone to Chelsea. I think that type of player would have been brilliant for Liverpool.

Shocking Man City stat shows they’re worse than Arsenal in this surprise area! Click here to read more.

“They signed Origi on a long-term contract that virtually ruled out a back-up striker and I’m not sure that they don’t need a better one.”

Chelsea will certainly be glad Liverpool didn’t move for Werner, with the Germany international looking much more needed at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have lacked quality options up front this season and Werner will surely be an automatic starter for them next season.

Graeme Souness also weighed in on the saga, however, warning that LFC might live to regret not signing a new striker…