Menu

Liverpool target desperate for Premier League transfer, bargain price tag likely

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool could reportedly have been given a boost with regards to their transfer pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international is said to be ‘desperate’ for a move to the Premier League, with a bargain deal likely due to his contract situation and the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Daily Mail.

MORE: Video: Liverpool fans ignore stay-at-home pleas from club to welcome team bus to Anfield

The Reds could do with a creative midfield player of Alcantara’s style, with Jurgen Klopp mainly having more defensive-minded midfielders in the centre of the pitch such as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, with the team’s creativity coming from attack-minded full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Alcantara could well be an upgrade on the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have not really lived up to expectations at Anfield so far.

alcantara bayern munich celebration

Thiago Alcantara celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich

More Stories / Latest News

Liverpool fans will be pleased to hear the Mail claiming Alcantara is so keen to try his luck in England after a career in which he’s shown his class in German and Spanish football.

It would certainly be a treat, even for neutrals, to see the 29-year-old in action in the Premier League.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara