Liverpool could reportedly have been given a boost with regards to their transfer pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international is said to be ‘desperate’ for a move to the Premier League, with a bargain deal likely due to his contract situation and the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds could do with a creative midfield player of Alcantara’s style, with Jurgen Klopp mainly having more defensive-minded midfielders in the centre of the pitch such as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, with the team’s creativity coming from attack-minded full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Alcantara could well be an upgrade on the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have not really lived up to expectations at Anfield so far.

Liverpool fans will be pleased to hear the Mail claiming Alcantara is so keen to try his luck in England after a career in which he’s shown his class in German and Spanish football.

It would certainly be a treat, even for neutrals, to see the 29-year-old in action in the Premier League.