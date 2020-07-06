Menu

“I don’t understand” – Man United announce new player contract and some fans noticed a point of concern

A number of Manchester United fans are concerned about today’s news that Nemanja Matic has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Serbia international has recently improved his form after a major dip earlier this season and last, and it seems he’s been rewarded with a lengthy new deal at Old Trafford.

The Evening Standard claim Matic’s new deal will run until 2023, which means he could be at Old Trafford for close to his 35th birthday.

Given that Matic has already suffered a bit of a dip in form and looked a little past his peak physically, this does seem risky by Man Utd and it’s little surprise that some fans are questioning the length of the deal.

Keeping Matic is perhaps a sensible move given his quality and experience, but it’s puzzling that United felt the need to tie him down for quite so long.

Here’s some of the reaction to today’s news from some bemused MUFC supporters…

