A number of Manchester United fans are concerned about today’s news that Nemanja Matic has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Serbia international has recently improved his form after a major dip earlier this season and last, and it seems he’s been rewarded with a lengthy new deal at Old Trafford.

The Evening Standard claim Matic’s new deal will run until 2023, which means he could be at Old Trafford for close to his 35th birthday.

Given that Matic has already suffered a bit of a dip in form and looked a little past his peak physically, this does seem risky by Man Utd and it’s little surprise that some fans are questioning the length of the deal.

Keeping Matic is perhaps a sensible move given his quality and experience, but it’s puzzling that United felt the need to tie him down for quite so long.

Here’s some of the reaction to today’s news from some bemused MUFC supporters…

Matic has been superb but I'm not going to be inconsistent. a Three year deal for someone who is 32 next month and had a bad 2019 seems too long. We didn't used to give anyone over 30 longer than a year. Is it looking forward? We'll see — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 6, 2020

As good as Matic has been lately I don’t understand how we hand out 3 year extensions to 30+ year olds so easily. — Azza Wan Bizza (@TheKylianJoke) July 5, 2020

THREE YEARS for almost THIRTY TWO YEAR-OLD Nemanja Matic — Matt ?? (@BigRed__M) July 6, 2020

Don’t get me wrong Matic’s form has been very good since the turn of the year but I just don’t see why you’d give him a 3 year deal?! #MUFC — David Beeston (@DavidBeeston) July 6, 2020

three year contract to Matic? pic.twitter.com/cUh6tKRjwW — obalende chimamanda (@omosalewasmiles) July 6, 2020

why in God’s name did matic’s contract get extended. — A Boy Has No Name. (@_babzxlx) July 6, 2020

United giving Matic a three year deal, madness — martin brothers (@brothers1980) July 6, 2020

Nemanja Matic duly deserves a new deal but not for that long. — Ola Afolabi Olatayo (@OAfolabiOlatayo) July 6, 2020