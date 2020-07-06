As Man United continue to go from strength to strength under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there appears to be a real belief that this current team can go places with the right additions.

Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho, has been linked with a move to the Red Devils for some months now, and Rafa Honigstein, live on BT Sport back in May and cited by the Manchester Evening News at the time, suggested that the former Man City player could well be sold this summer.

If United want to purchase him, now would certainly seem to be the best time to do so.

According to the annual CIES valuations of players, and cited by Sport, should the wide man choose to stay at the German club, at least for the time being, his valuation would rocket to in the region of €223m.

More Stories / Latest News It looks like there’s no way back for Guendouzi at Arsenal after this ‘That’s my little world, you know’ – Former England legend opens up on his gambling addiction The Special One reached a special milestone after Tottenham’s win over Everton

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe sees his value rise to €281m in the list whilst Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is valued at €80m.

However, this amount would rise to €115m should he sign another contract with the blaugranes, per Sport.