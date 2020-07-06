Manchester United are eyeing three potential alternatives should they lose out on signing Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to a report in the Independent.

According to the Independent, United have a long-standing interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, while Swansea Cit

United spent big on Harry Maguire last summer but could still arguably do with investing in improving their defence as they remain some way behind their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, with not even a top four finish currently looking guaranteed.

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly lost faith in Victor Lindelof and the injury-prone Eric Bailly and so could dip into the transfer market in search of a new centre back to partner Maguire in the heart of United’s defence, judging by the Independent’s report.

It now remains to be seen as to how Solskjaer manoeuvres in the transfer market with the Red Devils expected to make a few signings this summer as they so often do.

The club’s big spending has not always brought them success in recent times, but Solskjaer seems to have improved their record in that department with some fine recent purchases, and the likes of Koulibaly, Skriniar, Upamecano or Rodon look like players who’d improve this side.

Shocking Man City stat shows they’re worse than Arsenal in this surprise area! Click here to read more.