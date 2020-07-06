Manchester United are set to rethink their pursuit of a forward this summer because of the exceptional breakthrough season United academy product Mason Greenwood is having.

That’s according to the Independent, who reckon that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is having a rethink on signing a wide forward this summer because of Greenwood’s impressive performances for United.

Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho is rumoured to be United’s primary transfer target this summer according to several reports including the Independent, however, Red Devils boss Solskjaer could stick with academy sensation Greenwood instead and avoid a splurge on Sancho as things stand.

The Independent state that Solskjaer views the 18-year-old as a wide forward who can get 20-goals-a-season and the youngster has already gone about impressing for United so far this season scoring 15 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this campaign.

It now remains to be seen as to whether Solskjaer dips into the transfer market to sign a wide forward like Sancho or whether the United manager continues to show faith in Greenwood to form part of his front three.

The England youth international could well end up saving United a huge amount in the transfer market if he continues to impress and show that Solskjaer needn’t bother investing in a bigger name.

The report adds that MUFC could instead focus on using their transfer budget on other areas of their squad, including a move for a big-name centre-back.