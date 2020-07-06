Aston Villa star and rumoured Manchester United transfer target Jack Grealish will no doubt have endeared himself to Red Devils fans with a dig at pundit Graeme Souness.

The 24-year-old has had a superb season in the Premier League, leading to strong recent speculation that he could be set for a big move to Man Utd, with the Daily Express suggesting a deal could be edging closer.

Still, it seems Souness hasn’t been entirely convinced by Grealish’s form, with Twitter user Mikey Fisher questioning one of his quotes about the player by posting stats that contradict the Scot’s claims.

Grealish then responded to this himself by saying “can’t please everyone” in the tweet below, suggesting he didn’t think much of Souness’ analysis either…

Anyone who’s followed the Premier League closely in recent years will be well aware of Souness being public enemy number one with United fans for some time now.

The former Liverpool star has been known to single out MUFC ace Paul Pogba for criticism at almost every opportunity, and if he’s going to aim digs at Grealish now, then it perhaps suggests the Villa star will fit in well at Old Trafford!