Video: Jadon Sancho sends Man Utd fans into a FRENZY with comments on Paul Pogba

Jadon Sancho has sent some Manchester United fans into a frenzy on Twitter after this video emerged on him discussing Paul Pogba.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been strongly linked with Man Utd for months now, with some recent talk suggesting he’s even closing in on a transfer to Old Trafford.

As you can see in the clip below, he’s clearly a fan of Red Devils midfielder Pogba, as he selects him in his FIFA Ultimate Team…

Can’t wait for this linkup next season omds pic.twitter.com/leAsqi9oTK — Luke (@Labile_Life) July 6, 2020

Sancho says he loves the way Pogba plays, and now fans are leaving comments expecting him to make the move to Manchester.

The 20-year-old is an exciting talent who could link up well with Pogba in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ever-improving side next season.