Manchester United have reportedly been among the clubs to express an interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The Jamaica international has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and could be on the move for a very generous price this summer, according to The Athletic.

United and City are mentioned by The Athletic as being among Bailey’s main suitors, with his asking price now possibly as low as £18million, despite Leverkusen initially expecting to command as much as £45m for him.

This is a big drop and will surely tempt a number of top European sides, with Bailey’s flair and skill in attack making him a nightmare for Bundesliga defenders in recent years.

There are perhaps question-marks over his consistency, with the 22-year-old not always quite delivering the end-product in terms of numbers for goals and assists as you might expect from a player of his talent.

Shocking Man City stat shows they’re worse than Arsenal in this surprise area! Click here to read more.

That may be why The Athletic suggest he’s not a priority target for United or City, but it’s little surprise they’re at least considering him for that kind of fee.

The Red Devils are still lacking a little spark in attack so could do well to bring in Bailey on the cheap if they fail to land some of their other targets.