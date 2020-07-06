Roma are reportedly set to hold talks with an intermediary on Wednesday as they look to try and extend Chris Smalling’s spell with the club beyond this month.

The 30-year-old joined the Giallorossi on a season-long loan deal last summer, and has established himself as a fundamental figure in their backline this year.

SEE MORE: Price-tag of talented Serie A star drops to €70m as Man Utd paired with interest

Smalling has made 32 appearances in total, and he has played an important part in their ongoing battle to secure European qualification for next season.

While he will remain until the current Serie A campaign is over, Calciomercato report, via Teleradiostereo, that Roma want the England international to remain both until the end of August for the conclusion of their Europa League pursuit, and if possible, they wish to agree on a fee to sign him outright.

In order to try and get the two parties closer to an agreement, intermediary Jozo Palac is said to be travelling to Rome on Wednesday morning for a meeting with Roma officials, with his objective said to be trying to secure a deal in which Smalling remains in the Italian capital.

With Roma boss Paulo Fonseca publicly insisting that he wants Smalling to stay, as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport back in May, coupled with the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found solutions in defence without him after Harry Maguire’s arrival at Old Trafford last summer, it arguably suits all concerned if an agreement is found.

That said, time will tell if any progress is made this week, as the clubs still have to agree on a fee and given Smalling’s form this season against the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it remains a complicated matter.