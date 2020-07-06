As the country continues to transition into the ‘new normal,’ the Premier League have been handed a boost in their fight against COVID-19.

Following what has become the standard protocol since football returned after lockdown, 1,973 tests were done on all of the players and staff from the league’s 20 clubs.

As the Daily Mail report, in this latest (12th) round of testing, there was not a single test which came back as positive, further strengthening the hope that sooner, rather than later, supporters might be allowed back into stadiums, albeit under strict controls.

During last week’s round of testing, only one individual’s result came back positive, and that person would have completed the seven day period of isolation by this week, meaning that the Premier League can be confident in having zero positive cases.

Within a month or so, the season will have been fully completed, and depending on the results of coronavirus testing in the next few weeks, that should largely dictate how the powers that be begin the 2020/21 season.