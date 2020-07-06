An insipid 90 minutes between Tottenham and Everton was briefly livened up when Spurs captain, Hugo Lloris, and Son Heung-min almost came to blows.

Walking off of the pitch at half-time, there was clearly something that Lloris didn’t like, and he wasted no time in letting the striker know.

What’s happened there?!? ? Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min have to be separated by their teammates as they make their way off the pitch at half-time! ? Watch the second half live on Sky Sports PL! ? pic.twitter.com/pw7l8fklBg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2020

It took a number of team-mates to stop the pair coming to blows, and but for their intervention, things could’ve turned very nasty indeed.

Not that Mourinho was bothered. In fact, it appears that it’s just that kind of commitment he’s looking for from his players.

“I think it’s something very important for the team to grow up because you need to demand from each other.” Jose Mourinho was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min have a confrontation at half-time during Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Everton. ? pic.twitter.com/WoBx8NureF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2020

“[The argument] was probably as a consequence of our meetings. If you want to blame someone for that it’s me,” the 57-year-old said after the match, and cited by BBC Sport.

“I was critical of my boys. They were not critical enough with themselves. I asked them to be more demanding of each other.

“Son is an amazing kid. Everybody likes Son, but the captain told him you have to do more and give more to the team.

“It is something needed for the team to grow up. To grow up you need big personalities. When you have that reaction I have no doubts.”

Mourinho is quite correct of course. Tottenham aren’t going to get anywhere if they don’t start pulling each other up on areas where perhaps one of their team-mates can do better.

There’s a real possibility that Harry Kane could be off in 12 months time if no silverware is on the horizon before then, so with Lloris taking the initiative, perhaps others in the squad will start to follow suit and Mourinho will start to see the desire and determination he wants from his charges.