It never rains but it pours for Newcastle United.

The expected takeover of the club by Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is still to go through, following various hurdles that are being put in the way of a speedy conclusion to the deal.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman wants to buy an 80% stake in the club and has long had an agreement in place with current owner, Mike Ashley.

However, UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, published a list on Monday evening, of 44 people who he said had “committed the gravest human rights violations,” with 20 of those being Saudi nationals, according to the Daily Mirror.

Of those 20, fifteen of them were said to be officers involved in the “unlawful killing of Jamaal Khashoggi” and it’s alleged that some of those worked in the Crown Prince’s office.

Saud Abdullah Al Qahtani, a “former advisor to the Crown Prince in the royal court,” is included in this list.

It would appear to be the Foreign Secretary’s intention to crackdown on those named in his list, meaning that the takeover could really be in serious doubt again now.