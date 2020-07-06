Price-tag of talented Serie A star drops to €70m as Man Utd paired with interest

Lazio have reportedly dropped their demands for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain named as two interested sides in the Serbian international.

The 25-year-old has returned to form this year and enjoyed a fine season thus far, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 35 appearances as he has been a pivotal figure in Lazio’s Serie A title push.

However, speculation over his future at the Stadio Olimpico seemingly hasn’t been entirely dismissed, as Calciomercato suggest that club president Claudio Lotito has dropped his price-tag from €100m to €70m and he is expected to leave this summer with teams in Italy said to be unable to afford him.

Further, it’s specifically noted that Man Utd and PSG are the two clubs still ‘in play’ with that figure in mind, although it’s added that a move to Old Trafford is only likely to happen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to replace Paul Pogba.

Given the impressive form that United have been in either side of the coronavirus lockdown, with Pogba returning from injury since the restart to play an important part in their ongoing push for trophies and a top-four finish in the Premier League, it looks as though things might be clicking into place for the Red Devils.

With that in mind, they will surely be eager to avoid losing the World Cup-winning French international at the end of the season, but if they have to admit defeat in their bid to keep him, then Milinkovic-Savic could arguably be a top replacement to help fill that void.

At the touted €70m fee, that will perhaps be considered a more reasonable figure to sign the midfield ace for after a €30m reduction from the previous demand, but time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Man Utd to swoop for him ahead of next season.

Given his physicality, agility, defensive combativeness and threat in the final third, he arguably ticks all the right boxes to flourish in England and replace Pogba if necessary to give Solskjaer a real presence in that department to help keep them competitive.