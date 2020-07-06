Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been caught on camera appearing to joke with Nathan Ake about a potential transfer.

Watch the video below as the Red Devils boss has a quick chat with Ake at full time after United’s win over Bournemouth in the Premier League…

Swear he says ‘we need a left footed CB, keep going’ pic.twitter.com/bRCBSzZ4Gt — utdcover (@utdcover) July 5, 2020

The Norwegian tactician seems to quite clearly joke about how his side needs a left-footed centre-back, whilst praising Ake for his fine form.

Shocking Man City stat shows they’re worse than Arsenal in this surprise area! Click here to read more.

The Dutch defender has shone in his time at Bournemouth, having previously failed to make it at Chelsea.

It’s easy to see how he could improve Solskjaer’s defence, with Harry Maguire looking in need of a more reliable partner over under-performing players like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.