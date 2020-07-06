In truth, the Tottenham v Everton match wasn’t anything to write home about and nor was it the best advert for the Premier League.

With clubs having to play every three days now, the fatigue appears to be settling in for many, and it’s noticeable within team play that some players beginning to struggle to complete the 90 minutes.

Although Jose Mourinho is unlikely to be happy with Spurs’ overall team performance on the night, the Lilywhites did at least take the three points, and at this stage of the season, that’s a pre-requisite.

Particularly if the north Londoners still harbour ambitions of qualifying for Europe next season.

It wasn’t just another win for Mourinho either, but his 200th in the Premier League per BBC Sport.

Ever since he first announced himself in England as the self-anointed ‘Special One,’ the Portuguese has been box office.

He may not be as special as he once was, but winning that many games in England’s top flight certainly deserves plaudits.