Video – Gio Lo Celso’s shot takes wicked deflection to give Tottenham the lead

Everton FC Tottenham FC
It needed a large slice of luck, but Tottenham are unlikely to be complaining after taking the lead against Everton in their Premier League fixture at White Hart Lane on Monday night.

The Toffees’ penalty area was congested and with Harry Kane preparing to pull the trigger, he was closed down and the ball bobbled to Gio Lo Celso.

As the Argentinian fell to the floor he managed to get a shot away, but it was heading wide before Micheal Keane directed it into completely the opposite corner, wrong-footing Jordan Pickford in the process.

They all count!

Take a look at the goal below:

Pictures from Sky Sports

