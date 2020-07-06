It needed a large slice of luck, but Tottenham are unlikely to be complaining after taking the lead against Everton in their Premier League fixture at White Hart Lane on Monday night.

The Toffees’ penalty area was congested and with Harry Kane preparing to pull the trigger, he was closed down and the ball bobbled to Gio Lo Celso.

As the Argentinian fell to the floor he managed to get a shot away, but it was heading wide before Micheal Keane directed it into completely the opposite corner, wrong-footing Jordan Pickford in the process.

They all count!

Take a look at the goal below:

SPURS TAKE THE LEAD! Giovani Lo Celso’s strike deflects in off Michael Keane to leave Jordan Pickford wrong-footed and Spurs are in front! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #TOTEVE here: https://t.co/9BfcoO7DEW

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/gYrYz33ReY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports