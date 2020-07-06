Menu

Video – These Everton and Liverpool fans are furious after Dixie Dean statue is vandalised

The Dixie Dean statue has long been a memorial where supporters of Everton lay wreaths for recently departed family members, and the placing of a flare on it has upset both sides of the Merseyside divide.

Video footage which appears to be captured via a mobile device shows the flare burning brightly, highlighting the flowers placed at the foot of the monument to Everton’s greatest-ever striker.

Whether it has happened in response to the scenes witnessed in Liverpool after the Reds’ Premier League title was confirmed is unclear, but these fans are clearly unhappy with the disrespect:

