As Tottenham’s players trooped off for half-time in their game against Everton at White Hart Lane, captain, Hugo Lloris, sought out Son Heung-min and looked ready to fight him.

It’s not clear what was behind the custodian’s ire, but it could perhaps be attributed to the striker not working back after losing the ball just before the break.

It took a number of the pair’s team-mates to block Lloris from getting at his colleague, but that didn’t stop the finger pointing and cross words.

What’s happened there?!? ? Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min have to be separated by their teammates as they make their way off the pitch at half-time! ? Watch the second half live on Sky Sports PL! ? pic.twitter.com/pw7l8fklBg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2020

