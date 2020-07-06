Menu

Video – Tottenham’s Lloris and Son have to be stopped from fighting as team leave the pitch at half-time

As Tottenham’s players trooped off for half-time in their game against Everton at White Hart Lane, captain, Hugo Lloris, sought out Son Heung-min and looked ready to fight him.

It’s not clear what was behind the custodian’s ire, but it could perhaps be attributed to the striker not working back after losing the ball just before the break.

It took a number of the pair’s team-mates to block Lloris from getting at his colleague, but that didn’t stop the finger pointing and cross words.

You can see the confrontation below:

Pictures from Sky Sports

