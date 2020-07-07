Video: AC Milan stun Juventus with three goals in five minutes to come back from 2-0 down

AC Milan have stunned Juventus with a rapid comeback from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in tonight’s clash in Serie A.

Watch some of the goals below as Milan quickly turned things around for themselves in this thriller in the San Siro.

First up, Zlatan Ibrahimovic put away a penalty to reduce the deficit, following strikes from Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo…

Then just a few minutes later Milan were level thanks to this goal from Franck Kessie…

And then finally, Rafael Leao scored a fine effort about a minute afterwards to complete a dramatic turnaround…

Juve’s misery was compounded later on as some shocking defending again allowed Milan in to make it 4-2 through Ante Rebic…